5 years ago — 2016
Dave Decker, former Menomonie High School and UW-Eau Claire assistant, is named head coach of the Eau Claire North football program.
10 years ago — 2011
Jared Britton is acquitted of all charges in the death of UW-Stout student Bradley Simon.
20 years ago — 2001
A man mowing grass in rural eastern Chippewa County finds a partially buried human body.
35 years ago — 1986
Attorney General Ed Meese‘s Commission on Pornography says there is a link between hard-core porn and sex crimes.