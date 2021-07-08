5 years ago — 2016

Dave Decker, former Menomonie High School and UW-Eau Claire assistant, is named head coach of the Eau Claire North football program.

10 years ago — 2011

Jared Britton is acquitted of all charges in the death of UW-Stout student Bradley Simon.

20 years ago — 2001

A man mowing grass in rural eastern Chippewa County finds a partially buried human body.

35 years ago — 1986

Attorney General Ed Meese‘s Commission on Pornography says there is a link between hard-core porn and sex crimes.