5 years ago — 2015
The Elk Mound school district agrees to change its new gymnasium floor at the request of the Milwaukee Bucks and NBA, who say the emblem on the floor too closely resembles the Bucks’ new logo.
10 years ago — 2010
Area authorities say they’ve received few complaints of violations during the first week of a statewide workplace smoking ban.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire County Human Services Department could face a $700,000 budget shortfall because of higher-than-expected costs for mental health and juvenile care services.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire City Manager Eric Anderson recommends an advisory referendum on building an $18.3 million multiuse arena in Eau Claire.