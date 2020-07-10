5 years ago — 2015
New owners Jeff Kassing and Steve Wallace discuss recently taking ownership of the Brackett Bar southeast of Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
While Congress won’t pass another economic stimulus bill during the year, it should at least extend unemployment benefits for jobless Americans, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says.
20 years ago — 2000
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court upholds the state’s method for distributing aid to public schools, turning back a challenge from 100 districts led by Elk Mound Superintendent William Vincent.
35 years ago — 1985
Rex Systems Inc., a defense contractor in the town of Hallie, plans to file an antitrust suit against the federal government and a competing contractor for alleged improprieties in the awarding of a U.S. Navy contract.