5 years ago — 2015
Ninety-four UW-Eau Claire employees agree to step down by participating in a voluntary separation incentive program, or VSIP, enacted because of budget concerns.
10 years ago — 2010
The sixth annual Chippewa Valley Firecracker mountain bike race at Lowes Creek County Park draws 742 registered competitors, a slight increase from 716 in 2009.
20 years ago — 2000
A Polk County jury rules there is probable cause that 19-year-old Jason Renspe of New Richmond killed a 17-year-old jogger; Renspe killed himself before he could be charged.
35 years ago — 1985
State Rep. Steve Brist, D-Colfax, is exploring a bid to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo.