5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport reports a 7% increase in total passengers for the first half of the year, and United Airlines reports zero canceled flights at the airport in June.
10 years ago — 2011
There were 52 fatalities in crashes statewide in June, tied for the second-safest June in Wisconsin since World War II.
20 years ago — 2001
Thomas J. Kenealy is sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy seven times.
35 years ago — 1986
The 18-year-old niece of a Hmong couple from Eau Claire is released after being kidnapped the previous month in Thailand.