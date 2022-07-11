5 years ago — 2017

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir, comprised of orphaned and at-risk children from such nations as Nepal, India and Peru, performs in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2012

Partners in a proposed Eau Claire community arts center, including UW-Eau Claire and Commonweal Development, ask Eau Claire County for a $5 million contribution to the building project.

20 years ago — 2002

North High School science teacher Jim Schmitt receives a $25,000 check as one of three Wisconsin teachers to win a Milken Educator Award.

35 years ago — 1987

The 1987 Miss Teen of Wisconsin Scholarship and Recognition Pageant is being held over the coming weekend at the Civic Center in downtown Eau Claire.