5 years ago — 2017
The Matsiko World Orphan Choir, comprised of orphaned and at-risk children from such nations as Nepal, India and Peru, performs in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
Partners in a proposed Eau Claire community arts center, including UW-Eau Claire and Commonweal Development, ask Eau Claire County for a $5 million contribution to the building project.
20 years ago — 2002
North High School science teacher Jim Schmitt receives a $25,000 check as one of three Wisconsin teachers to win a Milken Educator Award.
35 years ago — 1987
The 1987 Miss Teen of Wisconsin Scholarship and Recognition Pageant is being held over the coming weekend at the Civic Center in downtown Eau Claire.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.