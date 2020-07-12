5 years ago — 2015
The first Eaux Claires Music & Art Festival, curated by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver fame, nears in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Just Local Food Cooperative finds itself largely cut off from vehicle traffic as a result of construction on Farwell and Washington streets in downtown Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2000
Democrats flood Wisconsin airwaves with TV ads touting presidential candidate Al Gore.
35 years ago — 1985
Fred Baumgartner retires after 17 years as Eau Claire’s director of parks and recreation.