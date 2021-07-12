5 years ago — 2016

Three dead birds test positive for the West Nile virus in Eau Claire County in June, and Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials say residents should be more vigilant in preventing mosquito bites.

10 years ago — 2011

Construction is underway on a memorial at the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club in the town of Seymour that will honor veterans and public safety workers.

20 years ago — 2001

Evan Zimmerman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2000 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Kathleen Thompson of Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1986

Joanne Lester is campaigning to be reelected as Eau Claire County clerk on the Democratic ticket.