5 years ago — 2017
Judge Gary Schlosstein, 89, who serves Buffalo and Pepin counties in a reserve capacity, is nearing 60 years on the bench.
10 years ago — 2012
The Rolling Stones celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first gig.
20 years ago — 2002
WQOW-TV soon will launch “Daybreak,” a morning news show.
35 years ago — 1987
During an Iran-Contra hearing, U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, tells Lt. Col. Oliver North that “God does not take sides in American politics.”
