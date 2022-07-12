5 years ago — 2017

Judge Gary Schlosstein, 89, who serves Buffalo and Pepin counties in a reserve capacity, is nearing 60 years on the bench.

10 years ago — 2012

The Rolling Stones celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first gig.

20 years ago — 2002

WQOW-TV soon will launch “Daybreak,” a morning news show.

35 years ago — 1987

During an Iran-Contra hearing, U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, tells Lt. Col. Oliver North that “God does not take sides in American politics.”