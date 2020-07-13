5 years ago — 2015

Jay Fahl takes over as Menomonie school board president, while David Styer assumes the role of vice president.

10 years ago — 2010

A federal district judge in Madison dismisses a $1.19 million claim filed against the Eau Claire school district by Bill Klaus, former superintendent.

20 years ago — 2000

A trio of brothers from California — Alejandro, Oscar and Reynaldo Castro — want to open a Mexican restaurant in the former McDonald’s at 228 Water St.

35 years ago — 1985

Peggy Leinenkugel of Chippewa Falls is appointed central region administrator for Jazzercise, an international dance fitness organization.