5 years ago — 2015
Jay Fahl takes over as Menomonie school board president, while David Styer assumes the role of vice president.
10 years ago — 2010
A federal district judge in Madison dismisses a $1.19 million claim filed against the Eau Claire school district by Bill Klaus, former superintendent.
20 years ago — 2000
A trio of brothers from California — Alejandro, Oscar and Reynaldo Castro — want to open a Mexican restaurant in the former McDonald’s at 228 Water St.
35 years ago — 1985
Peggy Leinenkugel of Chippewa Falls is appointed central region administrator for Jazzercise, an international dance fitness organization.