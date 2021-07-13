5 years ago — 2016
A small tornado briefly touches down in the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point, causing damage to a pole shed and trees in the area.
10 years ago — 2011
Mark Bemowski of Mukwonago wins the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Match Play Championship at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club.
20 years ago — 2001
It’s reported that Beijing will host the 2008 Summer Olympics.
35 years ago — 1986
A Presbyterian missionary from Madison and 10 Filipino nuns are kidnapped by Muslim bands in the Philippines.