5 years ago — 2017
Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 145 N. Clairemont Ave., opens on Eau Claire’s west side.
10 years ago — 2012
Elk Mound’s Tristan Skarvan, a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student, discusses competing in an international collegiate archery competition in Cordoba, Spain.
20 years ago — 2002
U.S. defense and intelligence officials say Saddam Hussein has chemical and biological weapons he could use against U.S. troops as well as foreign and domestic enemies, but not U.S. civilians.
35 years ago — 1987
Lt. Col. Oliver North delivers a pro-Contra briefing during televised congressional testimony.
