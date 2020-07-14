5 years ago — 2015
Almost three years to the day that three young sisters were killed at their River Falls home, a state appellate court upholds the murder convictions of their father, Aaron Schaffhausen.
10 years ago — 2010
The upcoming weekend’s Rock Fest marks the final time Mike Asher, one of four businessmen who founded Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, will serve as general manager; he’s passing on the job to his son, Wade Asher.
20 years ago — 2000
After a two-year trial, a jury decides that the tobacco industry should pay $145 billion in punitive damages to sick Florida smokers.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan recovers from surgery that removed a 2-inch tumor from his colon.