5 years ago — 2015
The Wisconsin state Senate approves $250 million in public dollars to a new $500 million arena for the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team.
10 years ago — 2010
Three people working on the Rock Fest grounds north of Cadott are injured when a machine that had hoisted them 25 feet into the air to hang an advertising banner tips over, causing them to fall to the ground.
20 years ago — 2000
A proposal calls for linking nine states, including Wisconsin, with 3,000 miles of high-speed passenger rail lines by 2010.
35 years ago — 1985
Plans to finance and build a 23,334-square-foot addition to Robbins School in Eau Claire will be presented at a public hearing.