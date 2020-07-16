5 years ago — 2015
The Altoona Compassion Coalition opens a permanent food pantry location in the Salvation Army building at 2211 S. Hastings Way.
10 years ago — 2010
The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that just because a public employee uses a work computer to send email, it doesn’t automatically make that message subject to the state open record laws.
20 years ago — 2000
Comedian Carrot Top and surf musicians Jan and Dean perform at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.
35 years ago — 1985
Democratic Gov. Anthony Earl vetoes a $38 million extension of the Homestead Tax Credit program in the state budget.