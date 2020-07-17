5 years ago — 2015
Dick Bennett, former Wisconsin and Eau Claire Memorial basketball coach, visits Eau Claire as the guest speaker for an Old Abe Booster Club golf outing.
10 years ago — 2010
Miranda Lambert will headline one of the nights of this week’s Country Jam, preceded in the 5 p.m. slot by Luke Bryan.
20 years ago — 2000
The amount of Minnesota garbage dumped in the Superior Seven Mile Creek Landfill nearly doubled in the previous year, state figures show.
35 years ago — 1985
The state Justice Department seeks reimbursement from Luther Hospital for what it says are improper Medicaid payments the hospital received.