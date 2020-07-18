5 years ago — 2015
Former quarterback Brett Favre is inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame and has his No. 4 jersey retired during a celebration in Green Bay.
10 years ago — 2010
Severe weather at Rock Fest north of Cadott cuts short the set by Collective Soul and delays headliner John Mellencamp’s performance by about 30 minutes.
20 years ago — 2000
Pace Health Services, owner of The Clairemont nursing home, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
35 years ago — 1985
Sonia Labs, 16, of Menomonie is the 1985 Dunn County 4-H Queen.