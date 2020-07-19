5 years ago — 2015
Justin Vernon and his band, Bon Iver, close out the Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival before an estimated crowd of 22,000 at the Country Jam USA grounds in the town of Union.
10 years ago — 2010
A parking garage east of the Eau Claire County Courthouse is scheduled to begin as the first phase of a controversial jail and courthouse project.
20 years ago — 2000
A 300-year-old white pine in Sawyer County, believed to be the oldest of its kind in the state, is dead and will be cut down.
35 years ago — 1985
NASA picks Christa McAuliffe, a teacher from Concord, N.H., to ride on the space shuttle.