5 years ago — 2015

Justin Vernon and his band, Bon Iver, close out the Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival before an estimated crowd of 22,000 at the Country Jam USA grounds in the town of Union.

10 years ago — 2010

A parking garage east of the Eau Claire County Courthouse is scheduled to begin as the first phase of a controversial jail and courthouse project.

20 years ago — 2000

A 300-year-old white pine in Sawyer County, believed to be the oldest of its kind in the state, is dead and will be cut down.

35 years ago — 1985

NASA picks Christa McAuliffe, a teacher from Concord, N.H., to ride on the space shuttle.