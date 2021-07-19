Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen and Jason Aldean will be the headliners for Country Jam USA in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2011
The Borders store in Eau Claire, which opened in 1996 on Commonwealth Avenue near Oakwood Mall, will be among the casualties when the bankrupt bookseller begins closing its 399 remaining stores.
20 years ago — 2001
State legislators have proposed cutting nearly $5 million in funding for the Wisconsin Conservation Corps.
35 years ago — 1986
The world’s most powerful supercomputer system, the Cray-2, will be hooked up to a national network for researchers in aerospace and other fields, NASA says.
