5 years ago — 2017
Seattle-based supercomputer maker Cray, which has two facilities in Chippewa Falls, announces it will lay off 190 workers companywide — about 14% of its workforce — to save roughly $25 million.
10 years ago — 2012
State officials agree to provide Kohl’s Department Stores up to $62.5 million in tax credits to expand its corporate headquarters in the Milwaukee suburb of Menomonee Falls.
20 years ago — 2002
Jim Kreilich is re-elected to a second one-year term as chairman of the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board.
35 years ago — 1987
A local resident and two police officers report seeing a UFO in the skies over Waunakee near Madison.
