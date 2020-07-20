5 years ago — 2015
Cleanup efforts continue in the Chippewa Valley after a storm blew over trees and caused more than 200,000 power outages at households in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days kicks off at the Roger and Bev Peterson farm two miles southwest of River Falls; some 80,000 visitors are expected.
20 years ago — 2000
An Eau Claire County jury rules that a handshake between two Menomonie women that allegedly caused soft tissue damage did not constitute an assault.
35 years ago — 1985
South Africa detains activists and declares its first state of emergency since 1960.