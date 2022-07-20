5 years ago — 2017
Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan wins the Wisconsin State Amateur tournament at Oconomowoc Golf Club.
10 years ago — 2012
At least 12 people are killed and 58 wounded at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history.
20 years ago — 2002
RCU officials would consider shifting the location of a proposed downtown corporate headquarters but not a major move away from the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.
35 years ago — 1987
The Menomonie City Council will consider hiring a city administrator.
