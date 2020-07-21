5 years ago — 2015
Russ Feingold, who represented Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate for 18 years before he was upset by Republican Ron Johnson five years earlier, announces his return to Wisconsin politics during a campaign stop in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Sawyer Brown will perform at the upcoming Country Jam for the eighth time, more than any other group.
20 years ago — 2000
The state has spent $255,000 to pay for lawyers Gov. Tommy Thompson hired to defend the state in lawsuits after Attorney General Jim Doyle refused to do so himself.
35 years ago — 1985
Antoinett Dietsche is the first woman to win the grand champion woodworking trophy at the Eau Claire County Junior Fair.