5 years ago — 2016

The Chippewa Falls school district announces the hiring of physical education teacher Mike Thompson as the high school’s activities director.

10 years ago — 2011

Wisconsin adds 9,500 jobs in June, with nearly half the private-sector growth coming in leisure and hospitality.

20 years ago — 2001

Chippewa Valley residents and business owners look forward to federal tax rebate checks that are expected to start arriving soon.

35 years ago — 1986

The Menomonie City Council approves a $5,000 salary for whoever wins a special election for mayor.