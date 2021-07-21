Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
5 years ago — 2016
The Chippewa Falls school district announces the hiring of physical education teacher Mike Thompson as the high school’s activities director.
10 years ago — 2011
Wisconsin adds 9,500 jobs in June, with nearly half the private-sector growth coming in leisure and hospitality.
20 years ago — 2001
Chippewa Valley residents and business owners look forward to federal tax rebate checks that are expected to start arriving soon.
35 years ago — 1986
The Menomonie City Council approves a $5,000 salary for whoever wins a special election for mayor.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.