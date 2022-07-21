5 years ago — 2017
White House press secretary Sean Spicer abruptly resigns to end a rocky six-month tenure with the Trump administration.
10 years ago — 2012
Owen Ayres, founder of Ayres Associates, philanthropist, former state transportation secretary and World War II pilot, dies at the age of 87.
20 years ago — 2002
Cinderella, Poison and Meat Loaf close the final day of Rock Fest near Cadott.
35 years ago — 1987
The Green Bay Packers will rely on Randy Wright, a sixth-round draft choice in 1984 out of Wisconsin, at quarterback.
