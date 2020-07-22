5 years ago — 2015
Country Jam west of Eau Claire gets underway with Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton and Eric Church headlining the three-day festival.
10 years ago — 2010
Christy Olson and Chad Derleth of rural Colfax rescue a mother and her 9-year-old son from drowning in the Red Cedar River.
20 years ago — 2000
President Bill Clinton says tax cuts proposed by the Republican-led Congress are so big they would “completely erase” a projected federal budget surplus.
35 years ago — 1985
Toyota announces it will begin manufacturing passenger cars in the United States and Canada.