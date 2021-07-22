5 years ago — 2016

Dennis Green, the football coach who led a Minnesota Vikings renaissance in the 1990s before a less successful run with the Arizona Cardinals, dies at the age of 67.

10 years ago — 2011

William F. Vollbrecht is sentenced to life in prison in Chippewa County Court, but will be eligible for parole in about 25 years, for killing Christopher Farmer.

20 years ago — 2001

After a 48-hour session, negotiators from 178 nations rescue the 1997 Kyoto global warming treaty, but the United States refuses to sign on to it.

35 years ago — 1986

Britain’s Prince Andrew marries commoner Sarah Ferguson amid fanfare at Westminster Abbey.