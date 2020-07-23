5 years ago — 2015
The new owner of Ship Shape Car Wash in Eau Claire, Joe Zink, is revamping the business’ iconic building, which will lose its oceanic exterior.
10 years ago — 2010
UW System officials say they will push the state to end employees furloughs the following year and restore 2 percent raises taken away from faculty and staff.
20 years ago — 2000
Sammy Hagar and Billy Idol perform at Rock Fest north of Cadott.
35 years ago — 1985
A group of investors in the Eau Claire Racquetball and Fitness Center file a $130 million lawsuit against Community State Bank and four other defendants for alleged violations of state and federal securities law.