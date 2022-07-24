5 years ago — 2017
Chippewa Falls McDonell cancels its 2017 high school football season because of a lack of players.
10 years ago — 2012
Altoona school officials put referendum plans on hold due to an $800,000 financial boost because of increased enrollment and a renegotiated insurance plan.
20 years ago — 2002
The U.S. House votes 420-1 to expel Rep. James Traficant, D-Ohio.
35 years ago — 1987
President Ronald Reagan nominates Federal Judge William S. Sessions as the director of the FBI.
