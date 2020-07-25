5 years ago — 2015
Larry Accola is named president of Merchants Bank in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Authorities respond to two requests for help along the Chippewa River south of Water Street, rescuing tubers who got hung up on tree branches.
20 years ago — 2000
Presumptive Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush picks former Defense Secretary Dick Cheney as his running mate.
35 years ago — 1985
Nearly one in six of the nation’s federally insured savings and loans were technically insolvent the previous year.