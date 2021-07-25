Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
Menomonie pilot Kerry McCauley returns from a trip around the world with six Epic LT aircraft owners.
10 years ago — 2011
The Menomonie school board learns there have been about 40 suggestions made for a new nickname and mascot to replace the Indian moniker.
20 years ago — 2001
Minneapolis police arrest a 17-year-old boy in the murder of a St. Paul man whose body was found earlier in the month in Chippewa County.
35 years ago — 1986
Wisconsin farmers donate hay to help drought-stricken Southern farmers.
