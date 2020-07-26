5 years ago — 2015
Thanks to fundraising efforts, hockey players in Chippewa Falls are playing the sport indoors in town during the summer; in the past, Chippewa Ice Arena went generally unused from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
10 years ago — 2010
Tubers are being advised to stay off the Chippewa River in Eau Claire because of its high level and rapid flow.
20 years ago — 2000
A federal court order issued at the request of the recording industry likely will shut down the popular online song-sharing service Napster.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Rep. Les Aspin, D-Wis., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, says “the time of big defense spending increases is over.”