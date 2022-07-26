5 years ago — 2017
Helen “Mickey” Rizzi of Eau Claire is presented with a Wisconsin Hero Award for her lifetime of advocacy on behalf of the deaf and hard of hearing community.
10 years ago — 2012
Three Eau Claire-area teams — comprised of 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds — win state titles to sweep all three Babe Ruth baseball divisions.
20 years ago — 2002
The West-Central Wisconsin Hazardous Materials Team spends several hours cleaning up a mustard oil spill on Highway 37 south of Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1987
AIDS cases and deaths in Wisconsin have more than doubled in the past year, with the number of cases rising from 88 to 188 and the number of deaths from 56 to 117.
