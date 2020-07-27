5 years ago — 2015
Gov. Scott Walker appoints Brian Wright as an Eau Claire County judge to replace Judge Kristina Bourget, who resigned for family reasons.
10 years ago — 2010
A marijuana-like substance ban will take effect soon in Eau Claire, but City Council members admit that enforcing the new law will be difficult.
20 years ago — 2000
Early residents give rave reviews to UW-Eau Claire’s new apartment-style dorm, Chancellors Hall.
35 years ago — 1985
UW-Eau Claire official Sarah Harder attends a United Nations women’s forum in Nairobi, Kenya.