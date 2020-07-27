5 years ago — 2015

Gov. Scott Walker appoints Brian Wright as an Eau Claire County judge to replace Judge Kristina Bourget, who resigned for family reasons.

10 years ago — 2010

A marijuana-like substance ban will take effect soon in Eau Claire, but City Council members admit that enforcing the new law will be difficult.

20 years ago — 2000

Early residents give rave reviews to UW-Eau Claire’s new apartment-style dorm, Chancellors Hall.

35 years ago — 1985

UW-Eau Claire official Sarah Harder attends a United Nations women’s forum in Nairobi, Kenya.