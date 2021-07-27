5 years ago — 2016

Paul Miller, a DeKalb County, Illinois, deputy administrator of operations and planning director, is appointed as the new Dunn County administrator.

10 years ago — 2011

Ali Becker, a Clayton graduate who played four years of Division 1 basketball in college, will get her first chance as a head coach by taking over the girls basketball program at Chippewa Falls.

20 years ago — 2001

United Airlines and US Airways call off their merger after the U.S. Justice Department moves to block it.

35 years ago — 1986

Hay donated by Wisconsin farmers will be loaded on 50 Soo Line railroad cars in another round of cattle-feed assistance for the parched South.