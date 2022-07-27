5 years ago — 2017
Festival Foods announces it’s buying three Gordy’s Market locations, including two in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
Patricia “Pat” Stein, associate director for Bolton Refuge House, is hired by the shelter’s board as its new executive director.
20 years ago — 2002
The 1 millionth window rolls off the line at Andersen Windows’ production facility in Menomonie.
35 years ago — 1987
Menomonie school district voters reject a plan to borrow $1 million to improve Knapp and Lucas elementary schools.
