5 years ago — 2015
Troy, Scott and Billy Koteras discuss their new business in downtown Chippewa Falls — K3 Fantasy & Sports Cards, 23 W. Spring St.
10 years ago — 2010
Half of Wisconsin’s representatives have signed on to co-sponsor a bill that would allow Hmong veterans to be buried in U.S. national cemeteries in recognition of their role in the Vietnam War.
20 years ago — 2000
Lisa Stark will be sworn in as Eau Claire County’s first female judge by Thomas Barland, the retiring judge she is replacing.
35 years ago — 1985
Howard “Holly” Meier, editor of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram for 20 years, dies at the age of 64.