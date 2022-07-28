5 years ago — 2017
Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez will be inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
10 years ago — 2012
All six siblings from the Spehle family, originally from the town of Brunswick, have celebrated more than 50 years of marriage.
20 years ago — 2002
American cyclist Lance Armstrong wins his fourth straight Tour de France.
35 years ago — 1987
More than 1,000 competitors take part in the World Horseshoe Tournament at the Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire.
