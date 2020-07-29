5 years ago — 2015
Walter James Palmer, a Minnesota dentist, remains in seclusion after fueling worldwide outrage for hunting and killing a protected lion in Zimbabwe.
10 years ago — 2010
Officials in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school district opt to retire the Redmen nickname rather than face a potential challenge that it is racist.
20 years ago — 2000
Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., asks the federal Drug Enforcement Agency to send more agents to western Wisconsin to help fight the methamphetamine problem.
35 years ago — 1985
The Arkansaw and Durand school districts are urged to consolidate by the state Department of Public Instruction.