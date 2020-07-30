5 years ago — 2015
The Altoona High School Alumni Association is putting on an all-classes reunion to celebrate 100 years of graduates from the school.
10 years ago — 2010
Sixty-six American troops are killed in Afghanistan during July, the deadliest month for U.S. forces in the nearly nine-year-old war.
20 years ago — 2000
Altoona City Councilman Allen Christel resigns after referring to the city’s public safety director as “the leader of the Gestapo.”
35 years ago — 1985
All union workers involved in the construction of the new Oakwood Mall stop work to protest the use of a nonunion firm on the site.