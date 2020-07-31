5 years ago — 2015
Former Green Bay Packers Gilbert Brown and William Henderson serve as celebrity auctioneers for a Feed My People Food Bank charity auction in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
High bacteria levels have closed Eau Claire County beaches nearly a dozen times since the end of June.
20 years ago — 2000
Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson tries to placate both sides in the abortion debate as platform committee chairman at the Republican National Convention.
35 years ago — 1985
Blair residents give the go-ahead for a study of merging the Blair and Whitehall school districts.