5 years ago — 2016
John Manydeeds, who spent more than 30 years as an attorney with the state public defender’s office in Eau Claire, is sworn in as the Branch 1 judge in Eau Claire County.
10 years ago — 2011
Target and Walgreens are suing the city of Eau Claire, claiming they were charged excessive real estate taxes for 2010 and seeking refunds totaling more than $67,000.
20 years ago — 2001
Authorities are blaming a mosquito-borne virus, equine encephalitis, for the deaths of 12 horses in Rusk and Chippewa counties.
35 years ago — 1986
Uniroyal Inc. and B.F. Goodrich Co. officially merge, creating the second largest tiremaker in the United States.
