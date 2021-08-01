5 years ago — 2016

John Manydeeds, who spent more than 30 years as an attorney with the state public defender’s office in Eau Claire, is sworn in as the Branch 1 judge in Eau Claire County.

10 years ago — 2011

Target and Walgreens are suing the city of Eau Claire, claiming they were charged excessive real estate taxes for 2010 and seeking refunds totaling more than $67,000.

20 years ago — 2001

Authorities are blaming a mosquito-borne virus, equine encephalitis, for the deaths of 12 horses in Rusk and Chippewa counties.

35 years ago — 1986

Uniroyal Inc. and B.F. Goodrich Co. officially merge, creating the second largest tiremaker in the United States.