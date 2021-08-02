Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
A Cal Peters painting, “French Trappers on the Red Cedar” is one of two slated to be removed from Harvey Hall at UW-Stout because of concerns they may stereotype Native Americans.
10 years ago — 2011
A tavern near Cadott — Misfits Bar & Grill, 28101 Highway O, town of Goetz — is destroyed by a fire that ignited when a gas stove was being lit.
20 years ago — 2001
The U.S. Senate unanimously confirms Robert Mueller, a former federal prosecutor, as FBI director.
35 years ago — 1986
President Ronald Reagan announces a limited sale of subsidized grain to the Soviet Union.
