5 years ago — 2016

A Cal Peters painting, “French Trappers on the Red Cedar” is one of two slated to be removed from Harvey Hall at UW-Stout because of concerns they may stereotype Native Americans.

10 years ago — 2011

A tavern near Cadott — Misfits Bar & Grill, 28101 Highway O, town of Goetz — is destroyed by a fire that ignited when a gas stove was being lit.

20 years ago — 2001

The U.S. Senate unanimously confirms Robert Mueller, a former federal prosecutor, as FBI director.

35 years ago — 1986

President Ronald Reagan announces a limited sale of subsidized grain to the Soviet Union.