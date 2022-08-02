5 years ago — 2017
Gordy’s Market closes a store on the south side of Chippewa Falls that had had opened just two years earlier.
10 years ago — 2012
Site preparations continue for a new OakLeaf Surgical Hospital in Altoona’s River Prairie development.
20 years ago — 2002
A federal judge rules that the U.S. government must reveal the identities of more than 1,000 terrorist suspects detained since the Sept. 11 attacks.
35 years ago — 1987
Wallace Tanz, Fall Creek village president, dies at the age of 58.
