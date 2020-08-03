5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire school board member Trish Cummins, who owns and operates the community kitchen Forage, steps down because of “professional obligations and opportunities.”
10 years ago — 2010
Even though Brett Favre has told some of his teammates he’s retiring, the Minnesota Vikings are hoping for one last change of heart from the veteran quarterback.
20 years ago — 2000
Texas Gov. George W. Bush formally accepts the Republican presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia.
35 years ago — 1985
Former football stars O.J. Simpson, Joe Namath and Roger Staubach are inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.