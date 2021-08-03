Sorry, an error occurred.
5 years ago — 2016
An $11 million downtown parking ramp in Eau Claire opens a month ahead of schedule.
10 years ago — 2011
Damonta Jones of Eau Claire is sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman with a live snake.
20 years ago — 2001
Chippewa Falls’ Pure Water Days marks its 25th anniversary; organizers plan to give the festival a name change the following year.
35 years ago — 1986
Grain burned in a recent fire at the Augusta Farmers Union Co-op feed mill in Fall Creek is being salvaged and sent to Iowa hog farmers in need of supplies.
