5 years ago — 2017
Each of Eau Claire Transit’s 22 buses are stocked with books for patrons thanks to a new L.E. Phillips Memorial Library initiative.
10 years ago — 2012
Democrat Dana Wachs resigns from his Eau Claire City Council seat to focus on his campaign for the state Assembly.
20 years ago — 2002
Eau Claire County 4-H members help build a Habitat for Humanity home during a community service trip to Leadville, Colo.
35 years ago — 1987
One of Gov. Tommy Thompson‘s vetoes eliminates the proposed North Crossing corridor in Eau Claire from the state budget.
