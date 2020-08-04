5 years ago — 2015
Eleva-Strum High School tech-ed teacher Craig Cegielski is named national Rural Teacher of the Year, qualifying for the award after winning the state title in 2014.
10 years ago — 2010
A special work session may be called by the Eau Claire City Council to discuss demand for additional bathrooms in Phoenix Park.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire school board likely will buy two more homes where Flynn School will be built.
35 years ago — 1985
Hospital Sisters Health System, the parent corporation of Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital, forms a health maintenance organization.