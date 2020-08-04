5 years ago — 2015

Eleva-Strum High School tech-ed teacher Craig Cegielski is named national Rural Teacher of the Year, qualifying for the award after winning the state title in 2014.

10 years ago — 2010

A special work session may be called by the Eau Claire City Council to discuss demand for additional bathrooms in Phoenix Park.

20 years ago — 2000

The Eau Claire school board likely will buy two more homes where Flynn School will be built.

35 years ago — 1985

Hospital Sisters Health System, the parent corporation of Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital, forms a health maintenance organization.