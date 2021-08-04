5 years ago — 2016

Around 3,500 people celebrate National Mustard Day at Silver Spring Foods in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2011

Chain saw artists practice their craft during the first day of the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpting Championship at the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum at Carson Park.

20 years ago — 2001

A decade after opening, the St. Croix Meadows Greyhound Racing Park in Hudson will close this month.

35 years ago — 1986

In a nationally televised speech, President Ronald Reagan outlines a six-point program to cleanse society of illicit drugs.