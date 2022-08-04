5 years ago — 2017
Wisconsin’s bobcat population has risen to around 5,000, reports estimate.
10 years ago — 2012
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will bring “Legally Blonde” to the stage in the form of a musical.
20 years ago — 2002
The Bush administration denies claims it dragged its feet on coming up with a plan to fight al-Qaida in the months before the Sept. 11 attack.
35 years ago — 1987
American Motors Corp. shareholders approve a merger of the No. 4 U.S. automaker with Chrysler.
